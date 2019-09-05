Bote was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Craig Kimbrel (elbow) was sent to the injured list in a corresponding move, allowing Bote to rejoin the Cubs after spending less than a week in the minors. The 26-year-old is slashing .262/.359/.435 with 10 home runs and four stolen bases in 108 games with the Cubs this season and will likely fill a utility infield role down the stretch.

