Angels' Justin Upton: Drives in three

Upton went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI on Thursday against the Athletics.

Upton began the productive performance with a two-RBI double in the first inning and followed it up with an RBI base knock four frames later. Though Upton has struggled since getting a late start to his season, he's hit better of late by recording at least one hit in five of his last starts -- highlighted by two home runs. He now owns a .220/.313/.420 line across 240 plate appearances for the season.