DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Giants.

DeJong took Logan Webb deep in the first inning to record his 26th homer of the season. He's now homered in consecutive starts, the latter of which helped him set a new career-best mark for homers in a season. Though he's hit under .230 since the All-Star break, DeJong has still managed to post 13 home runs with 34 RBI and 33 runs scored across 50 games.

