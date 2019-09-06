Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base four times in win

Carpenter went 2-for-3 with an RBI infield single, two walks and a run in a win over the Giants on Thursday.

Carpenter was all the way down in the No. 7 spot in the order, but that didn't stop him from turning in one of his more well-rounded outings. The veteran has shown slight improvement at the plate since the latter part of August, raising his average nine points to .221 across the last 11 games. However, his season line currently sits at .221/.332/.371, with all three figures qualifying as the lowest of his career outside of his initial seven-game big-league cup of coffee back in 2011.