Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base four times in win
Carpenter went 2-for-3 with an RBI infield single, two walks and a run in a win over the Giants on Thursday.
Carpenter was all the way down in the No. 7 spot in the order, but that didn't stop him from turning in one of his more well-rounded outings. The veteran has shown slight improvement at the plate since the latter part of August, raising his average nine points to .221 across the last 11 games. However, his season line currently sits at .221/.332/.371, with all three figures qualifying as the lowest of his career outside of his initial seven-game big-league cup of coffee back in 2011.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting yet again•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Catches another breather•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting out Monday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On bench for nightcap•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting for series finale•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Homers, scores three times•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...