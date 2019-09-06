Dyson is not in Friday's lineup against the Reds.

He sits even with a right-hander (Tyler Mahle) on the hill for Cincinnati. However, Dyson is hitting just .114 over his last 15 games (44 at-bats), so it's easy to see why Arizona is sending him to the bench. Wilmer Flores will start at second base while Ketel Marte patrols center field.

More News
Our Latest Stories