Yankees' CC Sabathia: Throws bullpen session

Sabathia (knee) completed a bullpen session Friday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Sabathia landed on the injured list at the end of August with right knee inflammation, an issue he's battled throughout the season. The 39-year-old has received injections and felt encouraged after the bullpen session, but the timeline for his return remains uncertain.

