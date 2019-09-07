Blackburn (0-2) allowed a run on two hits and struck out one, taking the loss in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Tigers.

Blackburn allowed a single to Dawel Lugo and an RBI double to Willi Castro to get stuck with the loss for the second time in as many major-league appearances this season. Blackburn is expected to serve out of the bullpen down the stretch this year.