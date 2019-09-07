Angels' Brian Goodwin: Comes through with clutch home run
Goodwin went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in a victory over the White Sox on Friday.
Goodwin took over in center field for Mike Trout (toe) in the fifth inning and filled the slugger's prodigious shoes admirably by smashing a game-tying two-run homer in the eighth inning. The 28-year-old was a late add to the roster after being released by Kansas City near the end of spring training but has been a pleasant surprise as a major contributor for the Angels this season, slashing .287/.346/.516 with 16 long balls, 27 doubles and 45 RBI in 117 games, each of which is a career high.
