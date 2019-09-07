Astros' George Springer: Available off bench

Springer (concussion) is available off the bench Saturday and could start Sunday's contest, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer left on a cart after crashing into the center field wall Tuesday and was diagnosed with a mild concussion. He evidently got rather lucky, as he's already been cleared to return to game action. Jake Marisnick will serve as the center fielder Saturday against Seattle.

