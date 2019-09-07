Astros' George Springer: Available off bench
Springer (concussion) is available off the bench Saturday and could start Sunday's contest, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Springer left on a cart after crashing into the center field wall Tuesday and was diagnosed with a mild concussion. He evidently got rather lucky, as he's already been cleared to return to game action. Jake Marisnick will serve as the center fielder Saturday against Seattle.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Out with concussion•
-
Astros' George Springer: Not ruled out for Thursday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Facing potential head injury•
-
Astros' George Springer: Carted off after wall collison•
-
Astros' George Springer: Rescues Astros in extras•
-
Astros' George Springer: Resting Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...