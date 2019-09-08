Kikuchi didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Astros, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over five-plus innings while striking out five.

The southpaw rose to the challenge of facing off with Justin Verlander, throwing 60 of 92 pitches for strikes and actually keeping Houston off the board entirely until Alex Bregman touched Kikuchi up for a solo shot to lead off the sixth inning. He'll take a 5.24 ERA and 110:48 K:BB through 149.1 innings into his next start Friday, at home against the White Sox.