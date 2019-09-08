Harris struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Roberto Osuna was getting the night off after pitching Thursday and Friday, so Harris was the next man up in the ninth for the Astros. The 35-year-old now sports a dazzling 1.65 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 56:13 K:BB through 54.2 innings this year with four wins and 24 holds to go with his saves.