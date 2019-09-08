Cordell made his second consecutive start in right field and went 1-for-2 with a double and run scored in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Angels.

With Leury Garcia (personal) away from the team, an outfield spot opens up, which has been filled by Cordell the last two days while the White Sox faced left-handed starters. Garcia is expected to miss Sunday's game in which the Angels are throwing a right-hander. So, expect Cordell to be replaced by Daniel Palka or Ryan Goins.