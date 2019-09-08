Cubs' Kris Bryant: Out of Sunday's lineup

Bryant is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Milwaukee.

Bryant has been bothered by a sore knee throughout the second half so it's not a major surprise to see him receive Sunday off after starting the first three games of the series and going 2-for-9 with a double and five strikeouts. David Bote will start at the hot corner in his absence, batting eighth.

