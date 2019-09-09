Skole went 2-for-3 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Angels.

Skole started at designated hitter, the first time in six games he's been in the White Sox's starting lineup. The 30-year-old Skole is expected to get spotty playing time over the final month while the White Sox look to give opportunities to rookie Zack Collins, another left-handed batter. Skole is batting .238/.300/.270 and will enter the offseason as a free agent.

