Angels' Mike Trout: Remains out Monday

Trout (toe) is not in the lineup Monday against the Indians.

Trout -- who was expected to return Sunday before being scratched from the lineup -- is set to miss a third straight game as he continues to nurse a right toe injury, which he picked up Friday against the White Sox. It's unclear if the outfielder will be available off the bench. Brian Goodwin is starting in center field and hitting leadoff in his place Monday.

