Yankees' James Paxton: Strikes out seven in win
Paxton (13-6) gave four hits and three walks while striking out seven through 6.2 scoreless innings to take the win over the Red Sox on Monday.
Paxton cruised through the Red Sox with 12 swinging strikes and 17 called strikes. The left-hander has a 2.57 ERA with a .170 BAA in his last eight starts. Paxton has a 3.96 ERA with 175 strikeouts through 26 starts this season. Paxton is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
More News
Yankees' James Paxton: Fans 12 in seven scoreless frames•
Yankees' James Paxton: Extends winning streak•
Yankees' James Paxton: Win streak at five•
Yankees' James Paxton: Earns fourth straight victory•
