Bedrosian (forearm) has started a throwing program and could return by the end of the Angels' current homestand, which runs from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Bedrosian has been sidelined since Aug. 29 due to a right forearm strain, though he's progressed to throwing off flat ground. Skipper Brad Ausmus indicated that Bedrosian could return by the end of the homestand if all goes well, but he'll need to fire two successful side sessions before being activated from the 10-day injured list.