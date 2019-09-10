Red Sox's Brock Holt: Retreats to bench

Holt isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Toronto, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Holt drew eight straight starts to begin the month of September, going 7-for-28 with two RBI, a walk and three runs scored over that stretch, but he'll head to the bench Tuesday. Marco Hernandez gets the nod at the keystone and is set to hit ninth.

