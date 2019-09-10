Angels' Mike Trout: Remains out Tuesday

Trout (toe) remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the Indians.

This was expected after Trout underwent a cryoablation procedure on his ailing toe Monday. The expectation is that Trout will be ready to return by the end of the homestand, if not by Wednesday for the series finale against Cleveland. Brian Goodwin is in center field in Trout's absence.

