Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Throws bullpen session

Walker (elbow, shoulder) threw a 14-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

This marked Walker's first bullpen session in four months, and it went well. He threw only fastballs and said he felt normal doing so, giving Walker hope that he can throw an inning in the regular season. "If I can get in there and just, kind of, for myself, mentally, and know, hey, I can still go out there and compete, know that everything is working good," he said. "And I can go into the offseason feeling good about the last two years of the work I've been putting in to get back." Manager Torey Lovullo said Monday the "window might be closing" for Walker to return during the regular season, so the right-hander may have to settle on a different setting for that inning of work.