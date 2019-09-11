Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Continues power surge

Torres went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

Torres launched a long ball to left field in the fourth inning for his team-leading 36th homer of the season. The blast was his 16th in 34 games since the start of August, a span in which he is batting .285 with 29 RBI and 25 runs scored. The 22-year-old continues to evolve as a hitter, besting last year's strong offensive output in nearly every meaningful category while reducing his strikeout rate from 25.2 percent to 20.1 percent.

More News
Our Latest Stories