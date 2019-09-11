Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Returns to lineup
Mazara (oblique) is back in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
He will man right field and bat cleanup against the right-handed tag team of Andrew Kittredge and Austin Pruitt in his first start since Sept. 2. Mazara has logged only 30 starts against left-handed pitching this season, but now that he's turned the page on his oblique injury, he is expected to be tested more against southpaws to see if he can be more than just a platoon option in 2020.
