Phillies' Corey Dickerson: X-rays return negative
Dickerson had X-rays on his left foot come back negative but will undergo additional imaging Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Dickerson was removed from Wednesday's game with left foot soreness, an issue he said has "been pretty uncomfortable since [the series at Cincinnati]" last week. The 30-year-old figures to be out of the lineup as he continues to be evaluated Thursday.
