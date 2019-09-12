Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Collects three RBI
Zimmerman went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Twins.
Zimmerman came through with an RBI single during the first inning and then again during the third with a 397-foot, two-run shot to left field. The veteran slugger is 7-for-24 with one double, three home runs and 10 RBI in seven games since rejoining the Nationals at the start of September.
