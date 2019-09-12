Leclerc gave up a run on two hits while striking out two in the ninth inning Wednesday to record his 12th save of the season in a 10-9 win over the Rays.

Ji-Man Choi's solo shot with one out made for a nervous ninth, but Leclerc was able to shut the door. The right-hander's 3.60 ERA and 1.47 WHIP since the beginning of August aren't particularly exciting, but he's converted seven of eight save chances in that time with a 21:10 K:BB over 15 innings.