Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to Cleveland.

Ohtani plated the Angels' second run with a blast to right field in the fifth inning. The homer was his second in September after he hit only one roundtripper in 96 at-bats in August. Overall, the Japanese slugger is slashing .286/.343/.505 with 18 home runs, 62 RBI and 12 steals in 425 plate appearances this season.

