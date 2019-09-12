Dodgers' Rich Hill: Activated ahead of start

Hill (forearm) was activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start against the Orioles on Thursday.

Hill is slated to rejoin the Dodgers' rotation after spending more than three months on the shelf with a strained forearm. Seeing as the veteran lefty pitched two innings in his simulated game last Friday, he's only expected to throw two innings or 30 pitches in his first game back. The plan is for Hill to build up to five innings and 75 pitches over the course of his next four starts. Jaime Schultz was designated for assignment to free up a roster spot for Hill.