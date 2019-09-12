Rays' Avisail Garcia: Back in action

Garcia (glute) is starting in center field and hitting leadoff Thursday against the Rangers, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Garcia exited Tuesday's game with a glute strain, but he's been cleared to rejoin the lineup after missing just one game. In 15 appearances since returning from an oblique injury last month, Garcia is slashing .246/.267/.439 with two home runs, nine RBI and a stolen base.

