Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Retreats to bench
Mazara is not in Thursday's lineup against the Rays.
Mazara returned from an oblique injury Wednesday, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in his first game in over a week. Manager Chris Woodward noted after the game that the outfielder still isn't 100 percent, so it's no surprise to see him back on the bench as the Rangers look to ease him back into action. Danny Santana is covering right field in his stead, with Ronald Guzman drawing a start at first base.
