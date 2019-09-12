Kiermaier (neck) is available off the bench Thursday against the Rangers, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Kiermaier has missed the past two games with neck spasms but is feeling better after visiting with a chiropractor Wednesday. The outfielder is hoping to feel around 80 percent healthy Friday, suggesting a return to the starting lineup isn't far off. Avisail Garcia is starting in center field and hitting leadoff Thursday.