Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Strikes out eight in loss
Turnbull (3-15) struck out eight while allowing four runs on seven hits with one walk across five innings while taking a loss against the Yankees on Thursday.
This was the 26-year-old's best strikeout night in almost a month, but his losing streak continued. Turnbull has lost 11 straight decisions and hasn't won a start since May 31. He's pitched better than his record indicates, but then again, Turnbull doesn't have great numbers either. He owns a 4.77 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 126 strikeouts in 132 innings this season. Turnbull will look to end his long losing streak in his next start Wednesday at the Indians.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Can't escape second inning•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Suffers 14th defeat•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Saddled with 13th loss•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Roughed up by Astros•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Strikes out eight in loss•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Pitches well but takes loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...