Turnbull (3-15) struck out eight while allowing four runs on seven hits with one walk across five innings while taking a loss against the Yankees on Thursday.

This was the 26-year-old's best strikeout night in almost a month, but his losing streak continued. Turnbull has lost 11 straight decisions and hasn't won a start since May 31. He's pitched better than his record indicates, but then again, Turnbull doesn't have great numbers either. He owns a 4.77 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 126 strikeouts in 132 innings this season. Turnbull will look to end his long losing streak in his next start Wednesday at the Indians.