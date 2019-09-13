Cubs' Jason Heyward: Out of Friday's lineup

Heyward is not starting Friday against the Pirates.

Heyward started the last five games and went 8-for-17 with three homers and two doubles in that stretch, but he'll take a seat Friday with lefty Steven Brault on the mound for Pittsburgh. Albert Almora is starting in center field and batting eighth in his place.

