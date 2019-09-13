Play

Toussaint was recalled by the Braves on Friday.

Toussaint failed to impress in 41.2 innings for the Braves this season, posting a 5.62 ERA and a 1.68 WHIP. His 22.7 percent strikeout rate almost exactly matches the league average (22.8 percent), while his 13.1 percent walk rate is quite poor. He'll seemingly be limited to relief duty down the stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories