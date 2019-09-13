Tigers' Victor Reyes: Out of lineup
Reyes is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles.
Reyes sits after going 1-for-10 over Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Harold Castro will get the call in center field.
