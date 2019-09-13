Play

Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Out of Friday's lineup

Carpenter is not starting Friday against the Brewers.

The veteran third baseman will head to the bench for the third time in four contests as Tommy Edman receives another start at the hot corner. Carpenter has been better with a .995 OPS in his last 16 games, but he seems unlikely to retake the starting role with Edman also playing well in that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories