Moore went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Reds on Thursday.

Moore squared up on a second-inning Tyler Mahle offering for his second homer in as many games. The 27-year-old continues to display a penchant for making it count when he makes contact, as half of his 48 hits for the season have gone for extra bases in the form of 13 doubles, two triples and nine home runs.