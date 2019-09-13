Mariners' Tommy Milone: Solid as primary pitcher
Milone allowed two earned runs on three hits over 4.2 innings in a loss to the Reds on Thursday, not issuing any walks and recording five strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision.
The veteran left-hander was slated to come in directly behind opener Justin Dunn, but the rookie's control problems earned him the hook after 37 pitches, five walks and just two batters retired in the first inning. After right-hander Zac Grotz served as a bridge to the third, Milone came in for his solid 63-pitch outing that saw him generate his second straight five-strikeout tally. Milone is expected to serve as the primary pitcher behind Dunn in the rookie's remaining appearances this season.
