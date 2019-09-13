Play

Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Heads to bench

Smoak is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees.

Smoak has been reduced to starting every other game over the past 10 contests. Rowdy Tellez starts at first base Friday, with Bo Bichette getting a partial rest as the designated hitter. Richard Urena takes Bichette's typical spot at shortstop.

