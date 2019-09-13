Play

Braves' Brian McCann: Day off Friday

McCann is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Nationals.

The Braves haven't had a catcher start two straight games since the start of September, and that trend continues after McCann went 1-for-4 with a double Thursday. The veteran backstop is 3-for-19 with one home run and three RBI since being activated off the injured list Sept. 1. Tyler Flowers will start behind the plate Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories