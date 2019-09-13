Yankees' Luis Severino: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter

Severino (lat) confirmed Friday that he will start Tuesday against the Angels, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Tuesday will be Severino's first big-league appearance of the season after he dealt with injury issues dating back to spring training. He won't be able to handle a full starters' workload right away, but he did reach 64 pitches in his final rehab start, so he should be able to pitch fairly deep into the game as long as he's efficient.