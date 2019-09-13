Play

Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Out of Friday's lineup

Mazara is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.

Mazara finds himself on the bench for the second straight game after returning to the starting nine Wednesday after dealing with an oblique injury. There's been no announcement that he aggravated the issue or has a new injury. Danny Santana will start in right field while Ronald Guzman enters the lineup at first base Friday.

