Brewers' Ryan Braun: Day off Friday

Braun is not in the lineup for Friday's game at St. Louis.

Braun will take the day off Friday after going 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's win in Miami. Trent Grisham and Ben Gamel will start in the corner outfield spots for the Brewers in the series opener.

