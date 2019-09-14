Smith went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and a run scored in Friday's 9-7 loss to the White Sox.

Smith did what he does best, recording his steals after he singled in the second and reached on a fielder's choice in the fourth. Smith also came around to score on Shed Long's two-run single in the fourth. The outfielder is up to 43 steals in 51 tries this season, continuing to lead the majors in that category. However, the single was his first hit in eight games, snapping an 0-for-22 skid.