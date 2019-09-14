Play

Garcia went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 9-7 win over the Mariners.

Garcia returned to action after being held out of the starting nine Thursday. He'll finish out the season as the primary center fielder, but his status for 2020 is up in the air. The organization's top prospect, Luis Robert, is a center fielder and is expected to reach Chicago at some point next season, perhaps even starting the season in MLB. Garcia could slide to right field but does not offer the type of power numbers one typically sees in a corner outfielder.

More News
Our Latest Stories