Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Stays hot in win

Wong went 3-for-4 with a two-run single and two runs in a win over the Brewers on Friday.

Wong continues to churn out multi-hit efforts with regularity, as Friday's game marked his fifth time accomplishing the feat in September, and his eighth such tally over his last 16 contests overall. The veteran second baseman's .287/.365/.432 is fully comprised of career-best figures, and he's just one home run and two RBI shy of equaling his high-water marks in those categories as well.