Conforto is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Conforto sat Wednesday against a lefty and will do so again Saturday against Hyun-Jin Ryu, as Jeff McNeil moves out to right field and Todd Frazier starts at third. After homering in the series finale against Arizona, Conforto is now up to 30 long balls, with 24 of the 30 coming against right-handed pitching. He's slashing .247/.309/.392 against southpaws.