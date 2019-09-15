Mets' Jacob deGrom: No decision in pitchers' duel

DeGrom didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Dodgers despite striking out eight in seven scoreless innings and allowing just three hits.

DeGrom tossed a gem, allowing just four total baserunners (including a hit by pitch). Hyun-Jin Ryu was equally excellent, however, throwing seven scoreless frames of his own, though the Mets would eventually win the contest after both starters had left the game. DeGrom lowered his ERA to 2.61 with the start and will look to whittle it down further Friday in Cincinnati.