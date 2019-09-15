Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Wins third consecutive start

Foltynewicz (7-5) allowed one run on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts across six innings while earning a victory against the Nationals on Saturday.

For the third straight outing, Foltynewicz yielded one or zero runs, leading to another victory. He's pitched very well over the last month, and he hasn't suffered a loss since June 6, and yet, it still feels as though it's too little, too late for Foltynewicz. Despite the hot streak, he owns a 4.80 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 93 strikeouts in 105 innings this season. He'll look to keep this going, though, in his next start Friday at home against the Giants.