Red Sox's Brock Holt: Remains out Sunday

Holt, who did not start Saturday due to illness, remains on the bench Sunday against the Phillies, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

An illness prevented Holt from starting Saturday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter and played first base. While it appears he's over the illness, Holt will not start for a second straight contest. Chris Owings will get the start at second base.

More News
Our Latest Stories