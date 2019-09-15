Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Heads to bench

Bradley is not in the lineup for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

With the Phillies throwing left-hander Jason Vargas on Sunday, it's not unusual to see Bradley sit as manager Alex Cora has been keeping him out against southpaws. Bradley has just seven hits in his last 17 games, but a 20,4 percent walk rate and five extra-base hits have given him a .757 OPS over that stretch. Andrew Benintendi slides to center field Sunday, with Sam Travis starting in left.